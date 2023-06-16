McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $403.97

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $403.97 and last traded at $401.36, with a volume of 133696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $400.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.