Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 1.2%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €1.67 ($1.79) and last traded at €1.64 ($1.76). Approximately 24,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.62 ($1.74).

Medigene Trading Down 10.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €1.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06.

About Medigene

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

