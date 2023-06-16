Megan Chung Sells 2,503 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,166.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,189 shares in the company, valued at $578,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ouster Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 68.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

