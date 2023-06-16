Megan Chung Sells 2,503 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $14,166.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,189 shares in the company, valued at $578,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ouster Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE OUST opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.40.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
