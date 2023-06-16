Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.99. 23,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 92,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

