Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Melexis Price Performance
Melexis stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Melexis has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19.
About Melexis
