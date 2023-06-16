Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSFGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Melexis Price Performance

Melexis stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Melexis has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19.

About Melexis

(Get Rating)

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.