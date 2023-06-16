Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.95

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.95 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 26762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.27.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.29. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $40.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

