Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINPGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MBINP traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $22.88. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

