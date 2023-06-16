Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.80. Mesoblast shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 42,270 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MESO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $638.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

About Mesoblast

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.