Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $310.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.63.

Shares of META opened at $281.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.51. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $283.99. The stock has a market cap of $722.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

