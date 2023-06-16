Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $23.64 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.64 million and $269,951.96 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003373 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

