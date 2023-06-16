Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Trading Down 1.7%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.64. 24,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 14,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0707998 EPS for the current year.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Further Reading

