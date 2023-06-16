Metawar (METAWAR) Price Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metawar has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Metawar has a market capitalization of $59.53 million and approximately $6.25 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00028347 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

