Methode Electronics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
MEI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 622,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
