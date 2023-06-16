Methode Electronics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

MEI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. 622,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

