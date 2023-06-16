MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

