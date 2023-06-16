MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $16.89 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $249.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

