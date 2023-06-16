MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $33.66 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $273.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.82 and its 200-day moving average is $236.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $274.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

