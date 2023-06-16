MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $349.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

