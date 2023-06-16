MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 472,150 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

