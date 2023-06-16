MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.43 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

