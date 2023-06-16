MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,148 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53. The stock has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

