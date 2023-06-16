MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

