Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading 5% Higher

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) was up 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.57). Approximately 1,276,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 610,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.50).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

