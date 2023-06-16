Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,423,270,000 after buying an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,291,135,000 after buying an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after buying an additional 1,507,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

