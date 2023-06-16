Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avory & Company LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,125 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,507. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

