Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies



Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

