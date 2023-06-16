Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 274 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $295.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

