Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 37,270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,270 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO opened at $42.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.