Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 706 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $328.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $330.53. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average is $269.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

