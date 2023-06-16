Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 948 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $456.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

