Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

