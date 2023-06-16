Michael Burkland Sells 107,340 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Five9 Stock Down 2.3 %
FIVN traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $76.62. The stock had a trading volume of 964,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,897. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
