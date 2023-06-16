Michael P. Gianoni Sells 29,053 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Teradata

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 81.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 40.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

