Michele Buck Sells 14,251 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93.

HSY opened at $260.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

