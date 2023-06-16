Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.8% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

