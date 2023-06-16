Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

MSVB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mid-Southern Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

