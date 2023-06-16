Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 4%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 48,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of C$28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

