Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUEM. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300,444 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 298,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 98,765 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

