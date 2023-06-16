Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $290.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $63.32.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.