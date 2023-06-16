Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,719 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,211 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $49.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

