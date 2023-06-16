Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $148.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

