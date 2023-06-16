Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.