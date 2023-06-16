Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $655,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,234,000 after buying an additional 1,557,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after buying an additional 963,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

