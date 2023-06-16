Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.