Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF opened at $163.43 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $165.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.