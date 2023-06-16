Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $69.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

