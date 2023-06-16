Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

MDY opened at $474.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

