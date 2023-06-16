Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWP opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

