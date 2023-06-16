Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,267 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $203.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

