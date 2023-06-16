Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,973 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 1,138,301 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after buying an additional 647,679 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after buying an additional 2,238,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

