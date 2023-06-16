Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $241.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $248.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

